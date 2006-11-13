Treatment begins in Ph III Trovax study

UK gene therapy company Oxford BioMedica says that the first patient has been treated in TRIST, a pivotal multicenter Phase III trial of its novel cancer immunotherapy, TroVax, in patients with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma. Approximately 700 patients will be recruited into this randomized, placebo-controlled, two-arm study, across 120 centers in the USA, European Union and eastern Europe.
TRIST's primary endpoint is survival improvement and secondary endpoints include progression-free survival, tumor response rates and quality of life scores. The duration of the trial will be determined by the number of deaths. Oxford BioMedica expects it to reach a conclusion in 2008-09, which would support the company's objective of registering Trovax in 2009.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze