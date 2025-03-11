TRIMTECH Therapeutics

A biotech company harnessing targeted protein degradation (TPD) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, TRIMTECH is developing TRIMTAC aggregate-selective degrader molecules, designed to selectively eliminate disease-associated protein aggregates while preserving functional proteins. This approach addresses a critical challenge in neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease.

The company leverages the innate properties of E3 ubiquitin ligase TRIM21 to potently degrade toxic protein aggregates, a novel strategy that distinguishes TRIMTECH from existing TPD approaches. With a growing pipeline of CNS-penetrant therapeutics, TRIMTECH aims to develop transformative medicines for patients with limited treatment options.

Founded by Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) and SV Health Investors' Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) alongside leading academic researchers, TRIMTECH secured a $31 million (£25 million) seed financing round with participation from M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Eli Lilly, MP Healthcare Venture Management, and others.