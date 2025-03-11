Tuesday 11 March 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

TRIMTECH Therapeutics

A biotech company harnessing targeted protein degradation (TPD) for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, TRIMTECH is developing TRIMTAC aggregate-selective degrader molecules, designed to selectively eliminate disease-associated protein aggregates while preserving functional proteins. This approach addresses a critical challenge in neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease.

The company leverages the innate properties of E3 ubiquitin ligase TRIM21 to potently degrade toxic protein aggregates, a novel strategy that distinguishes TRIMTECH from existing TPD approaches. With a growing pipeline of CNS-penetrant therapeutics, TRIMTECH aims to develop transformative medicines for patients with limited treatment options.

Founded by Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) and SV Health Investors' Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) alongside leading academic researchers, TRIMTECH secured a $31 million (£25 million) seed financing round with participation from M Ventures, Pfizer Ventures, Eli Lilly, MP Healthcare Venture Management, and others.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest TRIMTECH Therapeutics News

Trimtech raises $31 million seed funding for targeted protein degradation pipeline in neurodegeneration
5 March 2025
More TRIMTECH Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

A path to affordability, access and value in the healthcare system
Pharmaceutical
A path to affordability, access and value in the healthcare system
10 March 2025
Biotechnology
EU nod next for ATTRv-PN drug
10 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
US FDA faces calls for clarity on confirmatory trials
10 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Trevi’s chronic cough drug surpasses expectations in mid-stage trial
10 March 2025
Generics
Russian generics producers start paying compensations to Novo Nordisk
10 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novo Nordisk releases new data on CagriSema
10 March 2025
Biotechnology
Orion’s biologics R&D center in UK set for 2025 opening
10 March 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze