Tripos to sell drug discovery business

USA firm Tripos Inc has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its UK-based discovery research business to Provid Phamaceuticals, a New Jersey-based drug discovery company, for around $2.0 million. This sale, expected to close in the first quarter of 2007, was contemplated in Tripos' recently-announced agreement to sell its discovery informatics business to San Francisco, USA-based Vector Capital.
The discovery informatics and discovery research businesses will operate, following their respective sales, as independent, private companies committed to providing superior services to their current and prospective customers.
Provid is a drug discovery service company engaged in the design, identification and optimization of novel lead compounds for pharmaceutical development. The company provides expert medicinal chemistry research services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze