The company’s lead programme targets glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Preclinical studies have demonstrated curative responses with no toxicity and evidence of persistent anti-tumour immunity, with Phase I/II clinical trials planned for 2025.

Trogenix emerged from research at the University of Edinburgh – including its UK Centre for Mammalian Synthetic Biology and Institute for Regeneration and Repair – and the Cancer Research UK Scotland Centre. The company was co-founded by Professor Steve Pollard, a renowned authority in regenerative medicine and cancer biology, who serves as Chief Scientific Officer. Under his leadership, the company has rapidly advanced its revolutionary SSE platform from concept to preclinical proof-of-concept.