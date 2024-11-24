Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Trogenix

A UK-based biotech company developing a therapeutic platform for treating aggressive cancers.

The company’s lead programme targets glioblastoma (GBM), the most aggressive form of brain cancer. Preclinical studies have demonstrated curative responses with no toxicity and evidence of persistent anti-tumour immunity, with Phase I/II clinical trials planned for 2025.

Trogenix emerged from research at the University of Edinburgh – including its UK Centre for Mammalian Synthetic Biology and Institute for Regeneration and Repair – and the Cancer Research UK Scotland Centre. The company was co-founded by Professor Steve Pollard, a renowned authority in regenerative medicine and cancer biology, who serves as Chief Scientific Officer. Under his leadership, the company has rapidly advanced its revolutionary SSE platform from concept to preclinical proof-of-concept. 

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Trogenix News

Trogenix emerges from stealth with eyes on brain cancer
More Trogenix news >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze