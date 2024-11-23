Saturday 23 November 2024

Turnover Rises 35% At Richter Gedeon

2 December 1996

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Richter Gedeon achieved an increase in turnover of 35.5% to 26.6 billion forint ($175.1 million) in the first nine months of 1996, according to MTI Econews. The company did particularly well in the shrinking Hungarian market with sales worth 8.6 billion forint, a rise of 34.8% on the like, year-earlier period. The firm has a 9% share of the domestic pharmaceutical market.

Richter Gedeon's exports in the first nine months rose 11.5% to just over 18 billion forint. Exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States were worth 7.6 billion forint, up 38.5%. The firm now accepts payments from customers in the CIS in one or two months from the date of supply as compared with the requirement for payment before delivery in 1994.

Operating profits were marginally over 7 billion forint, an increase of 59.5%. Gross and net profits were 9 billion forint, up 43.7% as compared with the first nine months of 1995.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze