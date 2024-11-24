TwoStep Therapeutics

Company Overview

TwoStep launched in July 2024 following a successful $6.5 million seed round led by NFX, with participation from other investors including 2048 Ventures, Proceeds from the financing will be used to advance TwoStep’s therapeutic pipeline of solid tumor-targeting therapies, with an initial focus on targeted cytotoxic drug delivery and immunotherapy.

Development of TwoStep’s solid tumor-focused platform has been driven by the combined expertise of its founding team in chemical biology, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and immuno-oncology. The founders established in vivo proof of concept of its multi-targeted agent using various therapeutic payloads and fusion proteins in the academic labs of its co-founders, and later within the Stanford Innovative Medicines Accelerator (IMA). It is the first company to emerge from the IMA entrepreneur-in-residence program.