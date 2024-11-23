UAE Launches Five-Year Health Plan

The United Arab Emirates has launched a five-year health strategy, withequal stress on curative and preventive medicine. Senior Health Ministry official Abdel Ghaffar said that the UAE does not have a detailed health policy. The World Health Organization is now assisting the UAE in evaluating its health service.
The new strategy will record diabetic and cancer patients, maintain vaccination campaigns and monitor cardiovascular diseases, the second-largest cause of death in the country after cancer.
- The WHO is distributing drugs worth $28.8 million and $6.4 million-worth of medical materials in Iraq, under the United Nations Security Council's Resolution 989, Petroleum for Food and Medicine. The program should take six months.
