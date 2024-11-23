UK Attitudes To Evidence-Based Medicine

A new study published by Coopers and Lybrand forecasts that evidence-based medicine is likely to to develop rapidly in the UK National Health Service. Many of the requirements for EBM's further uptake in the NHS, including an infrastructure of support centers, a growing number of champions and increasing awareness by practitioners, are currently being developed or are already in place, according to the report, which adds that while information technology and issues relating to information management are still presenting problems, in the majority of areas solutions can be seen in the medium term.

The report is entitled Consider the Evidence: The NHS on The Move Towards Evidence-Based Medicine. Its authors are Tony Felton, a general practitioner and adviser to Coopers & Lybrand, and Graham Lister, who is the partner in charge of health care at the company, and they describe their study as "our contribution to the debate on the development of EBM in the UK;" a copy has been sent to Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell. The report is based on a questionnaire of around 500 doctors who are members of the National Association of Fundholding Practices and the British Association of Medical Managers, and was conducted to gain an understanding of their attitudes towards and use of EBM, say the authors.

NAFP And BAMM "Include Opinion Leaders" The decision to distribute the survey to members of the NAFP and the BAMM was based on the fact that these organizations were considered most likely to include opinion leaders in this field, according to Drs Felton and Lister, adding that the research provided an interesting comparison between doctors in primary care and those in secondary care and health authorities. The response rate to the questionnaire was just over 30%. In addition, a network of some 150 doctors with specific interests in EBM was established.