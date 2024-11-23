Saturday 23 November 2024

UK Attitudes To Evidence-Based Medicine

23 June 1996

A new study published by Coopers and Lybrand forecasts that evidence-based medicine is likely to to develop rapidly in the UK National Health Service. Many of the requirements for EBM's further uptake in the NHS, including an infrastructure of support centers, a growing number of champions and increasing awareness by practitioners, are currently being developed or are already in place, according to the report, which adds that while information technology and issues relating to information management are still presenting problems, in the majority of areas solutions can be seen in the medium term.

The report is entitled Consider the Evidence: The NHS on The Move Towards Evidence-Based Medicine. Its authors are Tony Felton, a general practitioner and adviser to Coopers & Lybrand, and Graham Lister, who is the partner in charge of health care at the company, and they describe their study as "our contribution to the debate on the development of EBM in the UK;" a copy has been sent to Secretary of State for Health Stephen Dorrell. The report is based on a questionnaire of around 500 doctors who are members of the National Association of Fundholding Practices and the British Association of Medical Managers, and was conducted to gain an understanding of their attitudes towards and use of EBM, say the authors.

NAFP And BAMM "Include Opinion Leaders" The decision to distribute the survey to members of the NAFP and the BAMM was based on the fact that these organizations were considered most likely to include opinion leaders in this field, according to Drs Felton and Lister, adding that the research provided an interesting comparison between doctors in primary care and those in secondary care and health authorities. The response rate to the questionnaire was just over 30%. In addition, a network of some 150 doctors with specific interests in EBM was established.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze