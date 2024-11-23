UK Biotech/Pharma Initiative With Belarus

A delegation from the UK Department of Trade and Industry which visitedBelarus recently said there are significant opportunities for the development of pharmaceutical companies and institutions there, reports the Minsk Economic News. The delegation also said that UK contacts with Belarusian companies will be strengthened and enhanced as a result of bilateral cooperation.

The aim of the visit was to promote scientific, technical and commercial collaboration between the UK and Belarus in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The DTI identified centers of scientific excellence in terms of their R&D and production, which are believed to include the Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology under the Ministry of Health, the Belmed-Preparati company and the Bone Marrow Transplantation Center.

The two sides have agreed to cooperate in joint research on pathological diseases, pharmaceutical production and development, exchanges of microbial and viral cultures that have applications in different industries, the development and commercialization of antiviral preparations, and the production of veterinary medicines.