Saturday 23 November 2024

UK Biotech/Pharma Initiative With Belarus

8 April 1997

A delegation from the UK Department of Trade and Industry which visitedBelarus recently said there are significant opportunities for the development of pharmaceutical companies and institutions there, reports the Minsk Economic News. The delegation also said that UK contacts with Belarusian companies will be strengthened and enhanced as a result of bilateral cooperation.

The aim of the visit was to promote scientific, technical and commercial collaboration between the UK and Belarus in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. The DTI identified centers of scientific excellence in terms of their R&D and production, which are believed to include the Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology under the Ministry of Health, the Belmed-Preparati company and the Bone Marrow Transplantation Center.

The two sides have agreed to cooperate in joint research on pathological diseases, pharmaceutical production and development, exchanges of microbial and viral cultures that have applications in different industries, the development and commercialization of antiviral preparations, and the production of veterinary medicines.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze