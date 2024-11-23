UK Biotechnology Conference

The second UK Biotechnology Ventures conference, which is organized bybusiness advisers Ernst & Young, will take place in London, UK, on March 20, 1997.
With the theme of challenges for emerging companies, the conference is aimed at existing and emerging companies that face the challenges of successfully developing an entrepreneurial bioscience venture. The meeting is supported by the UK's BioIndustry Association.
The conference organizers say that the rate of UK start-ups remains undiminished and there are a growing number of investors and funds with cash to finance well-planned and researched ventures. They see the forum as important to the sharing of knowledge and industry debate.
