UK Code For Human Genetic Testing

The UK government has published a voluntary code of practice fororganizations that offer human genetic testing services direct to the public.

Public Health Minister Tessa Jowell said last week that the services will be monitored by a nonstatutory Advisory Committee on Genetic Testing, whose members include consumers, industry groups, clinicians, academics and scientists. In the coming months, it will also complete a research paper on late-onset genetic disorders and consider the issues surrounding preimplantation genetic diagnosis.

The panel's annual report will list those testing service proposals that comply with its code and those that do not, plus services which are still under review.