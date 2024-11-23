UK Conferences In September

Pharmaceutical industry-related conferences and meetings scheduled to be held in London next month include the following:
- Effectively Integrating Electronic Submissions into the whole drug development process will be discussed at a two-day meeting on September 7-8 at the Kensington Hilton, London W11. Further details are available from IIR Ltd, 28th Floor, centre Point, 103 New Oxford St, London WC1A 1DD. Phone: +44 71 412 0141; fax: +44 71 412 0145;
- Recent Changes Affecting the Development and Marketing of Generic Medicines will be discussed on September 27-28 at the Cafe Royal, London W1. This is the second annual international briefing on this subject organized by Henry Stewart Conference Studies, from whom further information can be obtained by contacting conference manager Anne Walford at Russell House, 28-30 Little Russell St, London WC1A 2HN. Phone: +44 71 404 3040; fax: +44 71 404 2081;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze