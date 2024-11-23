UK DoH "Forced" To Reveal Drug Info

The UK department of Health has been forced under new government powers to release to the public information relating to its dealings with the pharmaceutical industry, according to the report of the parliamentary ombudsman, William reid.

Mr Reid's report, released last week, revealed that this was only the second time that he had used the powers granted to him under the government code of practice on access to official information, which took effect in April, enabling him to require civil servants to make public information which they had intended to remain secret. The other case had involved the Department of Transport.

Doubts Over Meetings the matter concerns talks between the DoH and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry on the possibility of a voluntary code for the provision of information to the public on the manufacture and content of drugs. In May, the public pressure group Campaign for freedom of Information sought the ombudsman's help in getting information from the doH made public as to whether any formal discussions had actually taken place, which it doubted. The DoH refused to provide any information until required to do so by the ombudsman. Subsequently, on Mr Reid's direction, it revealed that an "informal" meeting with the ABPI had been held on January 26, 1993, with further contact by letter on february 1, 1993.