UK Drug Imports To Hungary Up 20%

Hungary's Ministry of Industry and Trade says drug imports from the UKrose about 20% in the first 11 months of 1996, against the like, year-earlier period, reports MTI Econews.

- Provisional 1996 revenues for Hungary's Health Insurance Council are 464 billion forint ($2.72 billion), against a target of 477 billion forint, says MTI Econews. Spending was 505 billion forint, with retail drug price subsidies of 82.7 billion forint, 6.2 billion forint over target.

- Hungary's Welfare Ministry says the 10,000 reduction in the number of hospital beds this year will save only 1.5 billion forint ($8.8 million) instead of the projected 8-9 billion forint. Increased demand for non-hospital medical services resulting from the reduction in beds will mean 1.2 billion forint of extra expenditure.