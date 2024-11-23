UK Gives Terfenadine Prescription-Only Status

After consultation with the pharmaceutical industry, professional bodiesand consumer groups, the UK Ministry of Health has given prescription-only status to terfenadine, the antihistamine product sold in the UK as Triludan.
The decision follows evidence that terfenadine, when used concomitantly with some other drugs, can cause serious heart rhythm disorders which have been linked to 15 deaths since the product was launched in 1982 (Marketletters passim). The UK move to restrict the product may be followed in the rest of Europe, where its position is under review after decisions earlier this year by France, Luxembourg and Greece to suspend its marketing license.
