UK HFEA delays stem cell decision

The UK Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority has said that it will defer a decision on whether to grant licenses to create the controversial human-animal hybrid embryos. Research using these will only take place if a broad consultation, scheduled for later this year, fully addresses the ethical and scientific issues involved.

Julian Hitchcock, senior solicitor at intellectual property law firm Mills & Reeve, comments: "a delay by the HFEA in granting a license is desirable from a purely scientific point of view, because it provides an opportunity for the public to compare the somewhat undramatic reality of chimeras with the rather more impressive scientific possibilities that they may permit - and to inform public debate. Some will see the pause as being indicative of a U-turn in its approach to embryological research; others that it is preparing the way for a massive deployment of half-man, half-beast creatures."