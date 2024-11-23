Saturday 23 November 2024

UK Industry Views PPRS Negotiations

23 October 1997

The renegotiation of the UK Pharmaceutical Price Regulation Scheme nextyear is probably the most significant undertaking the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry has faced for many years, ABPI president Peter Read told the Association's half-yearly conference. "We will need all our skills, and we will need a united and determined industry," he said.

1998 also sees the introduction of pPhase III of PRODIGY, the computerized decision-support system for doctors. Dr Read said there had been delays to PRODIGY's phase II, and it was not yet close enough to industry requirements in that it still embodied restrictions on prescribing freedom and the imposition of a further limited list. "The wording and the form of the clinical guidelines is thus crucial," he said.

And National Prescribing Centre Meantime, ABPI medical director Richard Tiner has said that the National Prescribing Centre, set up in May 1996, will have a major influence on what health authorities and individual practices have in their formularies, as more and more practices are developing formularies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze