Friday 22 November 2024

UK innovation award for Domantis

16 July 2006

Cambridge, UK-headquartered Domantis, a human domain antibody (dAb) therapeutics company, is the first winner of the UK Innovation in Drug Discovery & Development Award, one of three new BioEntrepreneur Awards sponsored by London First and UK Trade & Investment.

The award recognizes the contribution Domantis has made to the UK's dominant position in the development of innovative medicine and it was announced by Andrew Cahn, chief executive of UK Trade & Investment, at an awards ceremony held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

Accepting the award, Domantis' executive vice president, Ian Tomlinson, said that the company " is fortunate to have a team of world-class scientists at its Cambridge, UK, facility and they are currently building a rich pipeline of novel dAb medicines to combat disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. It's a tribute to their skills and creativity that we should be the first recipients of this prestigious award and this is a particularly gratifying outcome, given the high quality of the competition."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze