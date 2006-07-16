UK innovation award for Domantis

Cambridge, UK-headquartered Domantis, a human domain antibody (dAb) therapeutics company, is the first winner of the UK Innovation in Drug Discovery & Development Award, one of three new BioEntrepreneur Awards sponsored by London First and UK Trade & Investment.

The award recognizes the contribution Domantis has made to the UK's dominant position in the development of innovative medicine and it was announced by Andrew Cahn, chief executive of UK Trade & Investment, at an awards ceremony held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

Accepting the award, Domantis' executive vice president, Ian Tomlinson, said that the company " is fortunate to have a team of world-class scientists at its Cambridge, UK, facility and they are currently building a rich pipeline of novel dAb medicines to combat disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer. It's a tribute to their skills and creativity that we should be the first recipients of this prestigious award and this is a particularly gratifying outcome, given the high quality of the competition."