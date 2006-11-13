UK Internet drug logo "useless," say experts

A proposal by the UK's Royal Pharmaceutical Society (which represents pharmacists) to authorize on-line suppliers of pharmaceutical products has been met with skepticism from experts in Internet security. Under the RPS proposal, on-line pharmacies that are based in the UK and which meet the standards of both the Society and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), would be permitted to display an approved logo on their web sites.

Supporters of the scheme point to the recently-reported case of a 64-year old woman from the UK who developed glaucoma and cataracts in her eyes after buying the oral steroid prednisone via the Internet from Thailand (Marketletter September 4). However, in the example given, there is no evidence that the quality of the drug was to blame. Worse still, an on-line pharmacy outside the UK would be able to copy the logo with impunity and even pretend to be based in the UK.

"Make people think they're safe"