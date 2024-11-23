UK INVESTIGATION OF DRUG BRIBES

The UK parliament is to begin a national level investigation into the alleged bribery of doctors by pharmaceutical sales reps. The allegations surfaced earlier in November when the Sunday Times revealed that Fisons' sales reps had offered money and inducements to doctors to prescribe the company's products (Marketletter November 22).

Fisons has confirmed that it had dismissed one employee and reprimanded another over improper sales practices. Also, says its chairman Cedric Scroggs in the Sunday Times, company investigations had showed that some doctors had been offered inducements. Glaxo has also been implicated in the scandal and has reported that it has sacked five of its sales staff for offering inducements.

The Commons select committee on health has decided to call on evidence from David Thomas, a former Fisons sales representative, as part of its investigations.