UK Launch For Organon's Mirtazepine

Organon has launched its antidepressant Zispin (mirtazepine) in the UKat a National Health Service price of L24 ($38.40) for 28 x 30mg once-daily tablets. Mirtazepine is also available in the USA, Germany, France, Scandinavia and Brazil, with other European and Latin American launches scheduled by year-end. Analysts are predicting that the drug could make sales of over $400 million in 2000 ($250 million from the USA and $150 million from Europe).

The drug's selective alpha2-blocking action means that it enhances both serotonergic and noradrenergic transmission in the brain, and because it also has 5-HT2 and 5-HT3 receptor blocking properties it is less likely to cause serotonin-mediated side effects, such as nausea, agitation and decreased sexual drive, which can occur with some of its competitors. However, the drug has been associated with sedation and weight gain due to its blockage of histamine H1 receptors.