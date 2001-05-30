UK Ministers urge pharma price cuts

As the Marketletter was going to press, UK Chancellor of the ExchequerGordon Brown and International Development Secretary Clare Short were due to ask pharmaceutical companies to supply developing nations with treatments for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria at deeply discounted prices.
Ahead of the announcement, the Guardian newspaper reported Mr Brown as saying: "there is an expectation that the industry should do more. It's time for the pharmaceutical companies to do more. The evidence is that the drugs companies can do more."
Mr Brown was also expected to announce that the UK government would be providing L75 million ($106.6 million) to the international drugs fund proposed by United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan (Marketletters passim).
