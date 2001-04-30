UK NICE guide on NHS use of S-P's Temodal

The National Institute for Clinical Excellence has advised the NationalHealth Service in England and Wales that Schering-Plough's Temodal (temozolomide) may be offered as second-line chemotherapy treatment for patients suffering from recurrent malignant glioma (brain cancer) in the following circumstances:
- the patients have a tumor that has been shown to be malignant through microscopic examination of the tumor cell; - imaging tests have shown that the tumor has recurred or is progressing; - they have a Karnofsky performance status greater than or equal to 70; and - it is expected that they will live for 12 weeks or more at the start of treatment with the drug.
Temodal is only recommended as initial chemotherapy treatment for patients with brain cancer when they are taking part in a clinical trial.
