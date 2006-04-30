UK pharma launches "CODE Day"

More than 8,000 employees from 50 drug firms in the UK went on an awareness-raising exercise on April 25, to promote the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's 2006 Code of Practice.

Industry representatives discussed the Code with health care professionals, patient organizations, the media and politicians. Nigel Brooksby, the ABPI's president, said: "this industry-wide initiative symbolizes our commitment to promoting the Code more widely for the benefit of all patients." In total, 38 ABPI members and 12 non-members are participating in the campaign.

Half of UK's doctors were unaware of Code