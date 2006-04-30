UK pharma launches "CODE Day"

More than 8,000 employees from 50 drug firms in the UK went on an awareness-raising exercise on April 25, to promote the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry's 2006 Code of Practice.
Industry representatives discussed the Code with health care professionals, patient organizations, the media and politicians. Nigel Brooksby, the ABPI's president, said: "this industry-wide initiative symbolizes our commitment to promoting the Code more widely for the benefit of all patients." In total, 38 ABPI members and 12 non-members are participating in the campaign.
Half of UK's doctors were unaware of Code
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze