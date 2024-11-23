UK Pharmacists Seek Prescribing Role

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain has submitted itsevidence to the Department of Health Working Party set up to review prescribing, supply and administration of medicines, saying that "pharmacists are ready and well equipped to become further involved in prescribing medicines."
RPSGB president Peter Curphey said "currently, pharmacists recommend treatments for a wide range of common ailments and are trusted....(they) have the necessary training, knowledge and skills to equip them safely and efficiently to prescribe and supply medicines in a broad range of circumstances." At present, the Society adds, such professional understanding and knowledge is being underutilized.
