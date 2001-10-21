UK rolls forward NHS generic price scheme

The UK government has decided to roll forward unchanged the maximumprice scheme for generic medicinal products used in National Health Service Primary Care, Health Minister Lord Philip Hunt has announced. At the same time, he said, "we are also discussing options for longer-term arrangements for the supply and reimbursement of generic medicines to the NHS with interested parties."
Lord Hunt noted that the maximum price scheme was introduced in August 2000 as a result of price increases and the turbulence in the generic market that started in 1999 (Marketletters passim). He said "the scheme has restored stability to the generics market, and the NHS has made expenditure savings of some L240 million ($347.7 million) in 2000-01." The continuation of this scheme, he added, will ensure that this stability continues and that the expenditure savings are maintained. Last year, 71% of all NHS prescriptions were written generically, and 52% were dispensed as such.
