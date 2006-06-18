UK's BIA 'considering' profit share for NHS cash

Local media reports in the UK suggest that the BioIndustry Association (BIA) is touting for government funding via the National Health Service, in exchange for a share in any profits made by some of its member firms.

A report in the Independent on Sunday newspaper claims that the BIA "expects to submit its proposal in the autumn." A spokesperson for the BIA told the Marketletter that the report was "premature" and "out of context."

However, the BIA is investigating a number of funding options for the industry in the future, she added.