UK's optometrists could prescribe eye drugs

The UK government is considering proposals to allow optometrists to prescribe drugs more freely, provided that they undergo extra training.

The new powers are being put to a three-month consultation by the UK government and would mean that patients would no longer need to return to see a general practitioner or go to a hospital to receive prescriptions or treatment. The government hopes that the measures would speed up patient care and follow similar extensions in prescribing powers for nurses earlier this year.

Lord Warner, the Health Minister proposing the changes, told the BBC, the UK's broadcasting service: "optometrists have a unique set of skills to help people who are suffering with eye problems and will often be more knowledgeable about these conditions than the local GP."