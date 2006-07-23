UK scientists find basis of drug resistance in SCLC

According to research published in the July 12 issue of the European Molecular Biology Organization journal, it may be possible to reverse drug resistance in small cell lung cancer patients. Scientists at Cancer Research UK have identified a number of key proteins in the process that might also promote drug resistance in other forms of cancer.
Tumors with a protein called FGF-2 are known to be less likely to respond to treatment. The UK research team, led by Michael Seckl and Julian Downward, found that this is because it is involved in resistance to chemotherapy. Dr Downward, head of Cancer Research UK's Signal Transduction laboratory, explained how looking at FGF-2 led to other molecules required for drug resistance, particularly one called S6K2. "We knew that S6K2 existed but no one knew exactly what it did before now. It seems to regulate a number of proteins that control whether cells live or die. It is also essential for the development of drug resistance in small cell lung cancer," he noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze