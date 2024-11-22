UK "Stopping GW Drug Exports to Iraq"

The Iraqi Ministry of Health has claimed that the UK government prevented Glaxo Wellcome from sending Iraq "the medicines used to treat the sick who suffer from angina pectoris" as well as anesthesia materials used for Caesarean sections. Health Minister Midhat Mubarak said in Baghdad that the government was still preventing Glaxo Wellcome from exporting.
He also said the USA and UK had "forced some states to hide medical and scientific information from Iraqi physicians," and prevented them from taking part in world scientific conferences. Medicines needed to keep alive more than 600,000 Iraqis suffering from chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer cost some $200 million annually, he said.
A spokeswoman for GW told the Marketletter that she was unaware of these claims, and no further information was forthcoming as the journal went to press.
