UK Wholesale Sales Data Service

Source Informatics' Wholesale Sales Data Service, set up in associationwith the British Association of Pharmaceutical Wholesalers, is now live, and providing health care companies with weekly sales data on their prescription and over-the-counter products by individually named retail pharmacy and dispensing doctor practice.

Source says the BAPW data covers 95% of sales by full-line wholesalers and, following AAH's acquisition of Lloyd's Chemists (Marketletters passim), the service will soon be able to extend its coverage, providing information on 11,000 UK pharmacies and over 99% of all dispensing doctor practices. For further details, phone: +44 181 943 5355; fax: +44 181 977 9977.