UK Wholesaler Goes Into Liquidation

Firstpharm Ltd, a UK pharmaceutical wholesaler, has gone into voluntary liquidation. A resolution was passed at an extraordinary general meeting to the effect that the company "cannot, by reason of its liabilities, continue its business." The company was formed in 1950.
Paul Francis Jeffery, of KPMG Peat Marwick, Aquis Court, 31 Fishpool Street, St Albans, has been appointed as liquidator for the purpose of the voluntary winding-up. The registered office address of the company is now the same as that of the liquidator.
