Ukraine Moves To Cut Import Dependence

A national program to develop Ukraine's drug, medical and microbiological industries is to be sent to the government, aimed at reducing dependence on imports, says Yuriy Spizhenko, chairman of the state committee for the medical industry.

Ukraine is more dependent on imported drugs than any other European country, he said. It can now produce only 160 of the 3,000 or so items needed to ensure the normal functioning of its medical establishments and treat its population, and about 80% of current drug production is based on imported raw materials. Mr Spitzhenko said international norms suggest that any country with a population of 50 million should have its own facilities to produce vaccines against the most common infectious diseases and be self-sufficient in basic treatments.