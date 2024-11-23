Ukraine Moves To Cut Import Dependence

A national program to develop Ukraine's drug, medical and microbiological industries is to be sent to the government, aimed at reducing dependence on imports, says Yuriy Spizhenko, chairman of the state committee for the medical industry.
Ukraine is more dependent on imported drugs than any other European country, he said. It can now produce only 160 of the 3,000 or so items needed to ensure the normal functioning of its medical establishments and treat its population, and about 80% of current drug production is based on imported raw materials. Mr Spitzhenko said international norms suggest that any country with a population of 50 million should have its own facilities to produce vaccines against the most common infectious diseases and be self-sufficient in basic treatments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze