United Biomedical expand immunotherapy HIV trials

- United Biomedical has expanded its Phase I clinical trial program for its peptide immunotherapy for HIV infection. The product,. known as a Multicomponent Global AIDS Vaccine, is designed to slow AIDS progression by stimulating a cytotoxic T lymphocyte response to the infection. The orally-active vaccine is made up of a series of synthetic HIV peptides which are trapped within a biodegradable polymer base mixed with bicarbonate of soda. As the polymer gradually breaks down, the antigenic peptides are released slowly and stimulate the immune system. The expanded trial will seek to determine the levels of HIV-directed CTLs stimulated by the treatment, and how these levels affect disease markers such as viral load.
