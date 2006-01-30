United Drug sees profits climb 16% in 2005

Irish group United Drug, a provider of services to pharmaceutical retailers and manufacturers, says that its profits for the year ended September 30, 2005, were 49.2 million euros ($60.4 million), up 16% on 2004. The firm's sales also increased a more modest 6% to 1.3 billion euros.
The Blessington, County Wicklow-headquartered firm says it now supplies around 60% of Ireland's drugs and adds that it has recently signed an agreement with USA-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to take charge of the latter's UK drug distribution.
The group also says that its UK-based contract sales division, which employs around 1,000 people focused on the marketing of specific products on a daily-fee basis, is proving a successful operation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze