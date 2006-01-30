United Drug sees profits climb 16% in 2005

Irish group United Drug, a provider of services to pharmaceutical retailers and manufacturers, says that its profits for the year ended September 30, 2005, were 49.2 million euros ($60.4 million), up 16% on 2004. The firm's sales also increased a more modest 6% to 1.3 billion euros.

The Blessington, County Wicklow-headquartered firm says it now supplies around 60% of Ireland's drugs and adds that it has recently signed an agreement with USA-based pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to take charge of the latter's UK drug distribution.

The group also says that its UK-based contract sales division, which employs around 1,000 people focused on the marketing of specific products on a daily-fee basis, is proving a successful operation.