United Thera and Mochida sign Remodulin deal for Japan

US firm United Therapeutics and Japan's Mochida Pharmaceutical have signed an agreement for the exclusive distribution in Japan of Remodulin (treprostinil sodium) injection administered subcutaneously or intravenously for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. Mochida has both a strong cardiovascular focus and extensive orphan-drug commercialization experience, according to a United statement.

"Japan is one of the largest and most important pulmonary arterial hypertension markets in the world," said Roger Jeffs, United's president. "Remodulin is expected to provide many advantages over currently-approved treatments in Japan for pulmonary arterial hypertension patients," added Naoyuki Mochida, president of the Japanese drugmaker.

Under the terms of the deal, Mochida will be responsible for obtaining marketing authorization for Remodulin with United's assistance, including conducting necessary bridging studies. On receipt of marketing authorization and pricing approval, Mochida will purchase Remodulin from United for distribution in Japan at a transfer price agreed by both parties.