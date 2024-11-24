Upstream Bio is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP). The focus of Upstream Bio is to maximize verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs of patients with severe asthma and CRSwNP that are underserved by today’s standard of care.

In June 2023, Upstrea announced the completion of a $200 million Series B financing, led jointly by Enavate Sciences and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.







