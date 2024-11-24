Sunday 24 November 2024

Upstream Bio

A clinical-stage biotech company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders.

Upstream Bio is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP). The focus of Upstream Bio is to maximize verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs of patients with severe asthma and CRSwNP that are underserved by today’s standard of care.

In June 2023, Upstrea announced the completion of a $200 million Series B financing, led jointly by Enavate Sciences and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners.



Upstream Bio goes public amid spate of IPOs
19 September 2024
