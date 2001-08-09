Urinary incontinence market forecasts

The first major pharmacological breakthroughs in the treatment ofurinary incontinence for two decades are Pharmacia's Detrol (tolterodine) and Alza's Ditropan XL (extended-release oxybutynin), and they have enlivened commercial interest in this market, according to a new study from Decision Resources.
While Detrol has fared particularly well in the USA, it will face stiff competition from Ditropan XL, the sales of which grew 156% during 1999-2000, it adds.
Both Pharmacia and Alza have initiated direct-to-consumer advertising campaigns to bolster their stakes in the growing market for UI products, which will alert patients and physicians to the availability of improved therapies, increasing the number of people seeking medical treatment.
