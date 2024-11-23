US 1995 Drug Price Rises Were 4.6%, Says NACDS

For 1995 as a whole, pharmaceutical manufacturer price rises in the USA exceeded those of the Consumer Price Index. According to a statement from the National Association of Chain Drug Stores, the manufacturer price of the top 500 drugs dispensed in community pharmacies continued their upward spiral, rising 4.6%.

In contrast, the overall general inflation rate in 1995, as measured by the CPI, was 2.4%. However, the CPI index for prescription medicines specifically, the CPI-Rx, was 2% for 1995.

The rise of 4.6%, as measured by the NACDS Prime Index, is said to be consistent with the trend of rising drug prices as reflected in recent findings of the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reported a 4.2% increase in 1995 prices for pharmaceuticals measured by the Producer Price Index (PPI-Rx). This 4.2% level is the highest increase in three years, according to the BLS, as was the NACDS' reported 4.6%.