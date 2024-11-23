US Block On Generics "Costing $5 Million A day"

The delay in the availability of generic drugs caused by the US Congressional oversight in implementing legislation for the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade is costing US consumers $5 million a day, and without correction the loss will eventually reach $2.5 billion, says James Firman, president of the National Council on Aging.
Addressing a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dr Firman said the loss to that date (February 27) resulting from the oversight had been $330 million. While this could not be recovered, correcting the GATT oversight could save consumers and taxpayers an average of $5 million every day to the end of the century. "The Medicaid savings alone would pay for basic health care services for more than 188,000 children," said Dr Firman, who is also chairman of the Generic Drug Equity Coalition.
In what the Coalition says may be the largest inadvertent corporate windfall in US congressional history, brand-name prescription drugmakers have benefitted from an oversight in the drafting of US GATT implementing legislation. the practical effect of the treaty was to extend patent protection from 17 to 20 years, but Congress drafted legislation that would not penalize generics makers which had already made a significant investment in a new product, in anticipation of the expiry of a 17-year patent. However, legislators forgot to apply the "transition" conditions to a clause in the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which bars generics from the market before the patent expires. Subsequently, US trade representative Mickey Kantor wrote to members of Congress that: "conforming amendments should have been made....but were overlooked."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze