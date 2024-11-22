US Call For New Powers Against Health Fraud

Health care fraud is US Attorney General Janet Reno's number two new initiative after violent crime, Gerald Stern, Special Counsel for Health Care Fraud at the Department of Justice, has told the House Small Business Committee regulation subcommittee.
Mr Stern told a hearing chaired by Representative Ron Wyden that provisions against Medicare and Medicaid kickbacks should be expanded to cover fraud affecting all health care payers, under criminal and civil actions. A kickback paid in connection with business paid for by a private health plan or a non-Medicare government plan is just as corrupting as one paid for by medicare, he said. The lack of such provisions causes confusion and unnecessary litigation, and "allows unscrupulous providers the opportunity to exploit what they claim are loopholes in the law."
Fraud Investigations Up 67% In A Year He said the number of criminal health fraud cases investigated by the Justice Department rose 67% from 621 in the year to September 30, 1993, to 1,041 in the year to August 31, 1994, while civil cases rose 119% from 411 to 899. Amending the Medicare and Medicaid statute to include civil actions could make it easier to prove intent to violate the law than under criminal law, he said, and another reason to broaden the statute is the finding that "when somebody is defrauding one part of the system, they are usually defrauding other parts as well."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze