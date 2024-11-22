US Conference Addresses Drug Misadventures

AHSP Conference Addresses Drug Misadventures Strategies to minimize the problem of drug misadventures were the result of a meeting convened by the American Society of Hospital Pharmacists (now the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists), the American Medical Association and the American Nurses Association and held in Chantilly, Virginia. The conference was said to have been the first multidisciplinary effort of its kind, and is part of a multi-step drug misadventure prevention project by the ASHP's Research Foundation, funded by a grant from Abbott Labs.

Preliminary review indicates that conference suggestions centered on the need for:

- a multidisciplinary approach in all activities designed to reduce medication errors;