US Conferences

The European Society of Regulatory Affairs is holding An Overview of European Regulatory Affairs, September 15-18 at the Woodcliffe Lake Hilton, New Jersey, USA. Phone: +44 171 515 7673; fax: +44 171 515 7836;
- The Pharmaceutical Executive conference is October 7-9 at the Hilton Resort, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Phone: +1 218 723 9130 outside the USA, or 800 331 5706; fax: +1 218 723 9122;
- Latin America: The Reality and The Potential, October 24-25 at the Sonesta Beach Hotel, Miami, organized by Nicholas Hall & Co. In Europe, phone: +44 1702 220200; fax: +44 1702 430787. Americas, phone: +1 215 540 4210; fax: +1 215 540 4209. Asia, phone: +65 392 2716; fax: +65 392 2715.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
