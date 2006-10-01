US Congress authorises some Canadian imports

The US Congress has reached a tentative agreement on amendments to the $33.7 billion 2007 fiscal year Homeland Security appropriations Bill, that would allow US citizens to import 90-day supplies of prescription drugs from Canada, provided these have not been purchased over the Internet and that the patient's prescription has been signed by both a US and a Canadian physician.
Although the compromise was welcomed as "a major victory" by Republican Senator David Vitter (Louisiana), it also seems likely to preface further legislative battles over the issue. Sen Vitter told the New Orleans Times-Picayune: "I think it's a significant breakthrough that strongly suggests that it's only a matter of time before we pass full-blown re-importation."
Divisive issue for Republicans
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze