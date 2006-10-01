US Congress authorises some Canadian imports

The US Congress has reached a tentative agreement on amendments to the $33.7 billion 2007 fiscal year Homeland Security appropriations Bill, that would allow US citizens to import 90-day supplies of prescription drugs from Canada, provided these have not been purchased over the Internet and that the patient's prescription has been signed by both a US and a Canadian physician.

Although the compromise was welcomed as "a major victory" by Republican Senator David Vitter (Louisiana), it also seems likely to preface further legislative battles over the issue. Sen Vitter told the New Orleans Times-Picayune: "I think it's a significant breakthrough that strongly suggests that it's only a matter of time before we pass full-blown re-importation."

Divisive issue for Republicans