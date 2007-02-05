US Congress to investigate FDA COI

The US House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee has launched an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest case at the Food and Drug Administration. At stake is whether Margaret Burnette, an official at the agency, acted improperly by instructing her deputy to contact Platinum Solutions, a Virginia-based computer software company, to develop a data system to process new drug applications (Marketletter January 1 & 8).
Mrs Burnette's husband, Mark Boster, was subsequently hired by Platinum after the firm was awarded a no-bid contract worth $4.0 million. The FDA has subsequently renewed the contract, and an internal investigation concluded that no discliplinary action was required.
Rep John Dingell (Democrat, Michigan), the energy and Commerce Committee Chairman, wrote a joint letter to the FDA with three other colleagues from both sides of the political divide, demanding that "no records relating to contracts in which Ms Burnette was directly or indirectly involved are destroyed." Rep Dingell told the Los Angeles Times newspaper (which first covered the story) that "self-examination has never been a strong point for the FDA, and the public health has siffered from the agency's reluctance to examine the flawed behavior of its employees."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze