Friday 22 November 2024

US counterfeit drug market growing, and costing pharma industry billions

23 July 2006

The counterfeiting of prescription drugs is an illegal business that is growing fast. Several years ago, the US Food and Drug Administration estimated that nearly 15% of imported pharmaceuticals contained unapproved substances, according to Lawrence Hardie, a retired supervisory special agent with US Customs and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Piracy, counterfeiting and the theft of intellectual property now cost business $250.0 billion per year, according to the US Chamber of Commerce.

Mr Hardie, now a specialist with the corporate advisory firm SES Resources International, says that the market for counterfeit drugs is increasing in the USA. As a recent segment on the NBC news program Dateline showed, counterfeit medications can be hazardous to the point of being deadly. That program profiled a family in which the mother, battling cancer, took Procrit (erythropoietin) which had been purchased at a pharmacy but which turned out to be counterfeit. With no active ingredient, the pills did nothing to ease her worsening symptoms in her last days, the program noted.

"Counterfeit pharmaceuticals are products manufactured without the authorization and supervision of the trade mark holder and may contain contaminants or incorrect amounts of active ingredients," says Mr Hardie. While purchases made over the Internet or from other countries are the most likely to be counterfeit, even a local pharmacy can unwittingly be carrying the illicit items. "Packaging and distribution are sophisticated global operations," continues Mr Hardie.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze