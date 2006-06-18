US court dismisses Tercica's case against Insmed

Insmed has welcomed a motion passed by the US District Court for the Northern District of California to dismiss a complaint filed by fellow USA-based drugmaker Tercica. This is the latest development in the litigation between the two firms, which are both developing endocrine products to treat short stature and are competing for the marketing exclusivity afforded by Orphan Drug status. Tercica's complaint, filed and amended in December 2005, accused Insmed of violations for allegedly false and misleading statements. In dismissing the complaint without leave to amend, the court ruled, among other things, that Tercica had not met its burden of establishing that the alleged statements made by Insmed constitute false advertising, or that the court's jurisdiction over the accused was proper in this case.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze