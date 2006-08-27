US drug firms raise concerns about patent reform

The US Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA) and the Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) have both highlighted concerns they have with portions of the proposed revision of the US patent system, introduced by Republican Senator Orrin Hatch (Utah) and Democrat Patrick Leahy (Vermont), that are likely to be debated next year (Marketletter August 14).
The main changes would be a shift from first-to-invent to first-to-file for awarding patents and major changes to the method for calculating damages and court actions where infringements are alleged.
According to the US CongressDaily electronic bulletin, both groups have shown a "less than enthusiastic response" to the Bill (S3818). However, both sides (research-based and generic) are muted in their criticisms because "it could threaten their bottom line."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze