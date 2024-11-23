US/EU Trade Deal This Spring?

Remaining differences over pharmaceuticals and medical devices "can bebridged" so that the USA and the European Union can reach an accord this spring on a set of trade agreements allowing for mutual recognition, according to US Commerce Secretary William Daley.
The plan calls for both sides to recognize the results of each other's testing, inspection and other procedures on a wide range of products, affecting more than $50 billion worth of trade.
Sect Daley noted that recent talks have had "promising results," and while he would not predict when, he said that agreement should be "sooner rather than later - and certainly before the next US/EU summit at the end of May."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze