US/EU Trade Deal This Spring?

Remaining differences over pharmaceuticals and medical devices "can bebridged" so that the USA and the European Union can reach an accord this spring on a set of trade agreements allowing for mutual recognition, according to US Commerce Secretary William Daley.

The plan calls for both sides to recognize the results of each other's testing, inspection and other procedures on a wide range of products, affecting more than $50 billion worth of trade.

Sect Daley noted that recent talks have had "promising results," and while he would not predict when, he said that agreement should be "sooner rather than later - and certainly before the next US/EU summit at the end of May."