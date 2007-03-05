US FDA approves King's Bicillin production plant

Tennessee, USA-based King Pharmaceuticals says the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its new state-of-the-art manufacturing and production facility in Rochester, Michigan, for its Bicillin product line. Bicillin L-A (penicillin G benzathine injectable suspension) is the first product available from this facility, King noted.

According to the firm, the recent Sexually Transmitted Diseases Treatment Guidelines issued in 2006 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends penicillin G as the preferred treatment of all stages of syphilis. Bicillin L-A, administered via deep intramuscular injection, has been used effectively for more than 60 years to cure syphilis and prevent sexual transmission of the disease.